'Marvelous Marcie' thrives in school after miraculous recovery

LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may remember Marcie Henn's story, back in August we talked to her family about her recovery from a stroke that can only be described as miraculous.

Marvelous Marcie beats the odds

"She's continuing to make progress, she's continuing to get better and she's absolutely thriving in school," Marcie's mom Carolyn Henn said.

Marcie is getting close to wrapping up Kindergarten. She is a kid who always loved school and she is showing how nothing can stop her.

"She does best when she is motivated and everybody around her motivates her," Her dad David Henn said.

The Henn family truly has a village around them as Marcie continues getting better. One of them is Marcie's teacher, Julie Berry, and her relationship runs deep with the Henn family.

"Yeah, they know I'm part of the family now," Berry said.

Marcie's parents say Ms. Berry has gone out of her way to make sure Marcie can shine and push her to be the best she can be.

"She never wants to be treated different. She works just as hard as any other kid, if not harder," Berry said.

Marcie appears to be thriving. According to her parents, she was number two in her class for reading comprehension and tested on grade level for math.

Carolyn and David wish Ms. Berry could follow Marcie from grade to grade, but soon it will be time for Marcie to move onto first grade.

"It's emotional at times, like that's my girl you know, been through tears with her mom and everything," David said. "So, it's hard to see her go, but she's ready."