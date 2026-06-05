Maryland police seek homicide suspect with Nashville ties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police in Maryland are asking for the public’s help locating a homicide suspect believed to have family ties to the Nashville area.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said 36-year-old Samantha Raebel of Phoenix, Arizona, and 29-year-old Vanessa Tjongarero-Henderson of Clarksburg, Maryland, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 67-year-old Hilde Henderson of Silver Spring, Maryland.

The Montgomery County Police Department said Raebel is believed to have family ties in the Nashville area and asked Nashville media outlets to help share information about her.

Montgomery County Department of Police Samantha Raebel

According to investigators, officers responded around 11:11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, to the Charter House in the 1300 block of Fenwick Lane in Gaithersburg, Maryland, for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found Henderson dead inside the residence.

Police said Henderson was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy determined her death was a homicide.

Detectives later identified Henderson’s daughter, Tjongarero-Henderson, and Tjongarero-Henderson’s girlfriend, Raebel, as suspects in the case.

Authorities said arrest warrants have been issued charging both women with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts or the case is asked to call 911, contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Solvers website. Police said tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for rewards ranging from $250 to $10,000.