Masks now optional starting Monday at Metro Nashville Public Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday morning Metro Nashville Public School students, staff, and teachers head back to the classroom after spring break.

For the first time in over a year, masks will be optional.

Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle recommended masks become optional after spring break, so long as the case count remains low. The week before spring break, 18 students had a confirmed positive case and there were less than 5 positive cases for staff.

The school board has also decided to move away from individual contact tracing. Now, if there is a case in a classroom, the whole classroom will be notified.

The district wants to remind all students and teachers to respect each other's choice to wear a mask or not, even putting out a PSA on social media to remind people to be respectful to one another.