Masks, tarps, grocery bags part of new art exhibit about challenges Nashville has faced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you ever thought about making art out of masks, empty hand sanitizer bottles or to-go boxes?

This month, an art exhibition at Turnip Green Creative Reuse features materials that are pandemic staples.

"I love that they were really brave and tried something new," said Leah Sherry, executive director. "Larkin's art includes grocery bags... which tied to we weren't going to grocery stores for a minute, people were helping us by delivering. That was a theme, and an inspiration... a brand new canvas for her."

The exhibit, titled Process For Sanity, features art created by Larkin Oates and Natalie Cox. Oates reclaims paper grocery bags and magazine clippings to make collages, while Cox utilizes reused fiber and wood to weave narratives.

"Their works are so beautiful together and so cohesive and have that same theme of using art as an outlet to cope with all of the hard times that we've gone through collectively, with the pandemic, tornadoes and other challenges in Nashville," Sherry said.

Turnip Green Creative Reuse is a nonprofit that diverts usable material from landfills for creative endeavors.

"It's been a really challenging few years for artists, but artists are also just amazing at taking these experiences and capturing them, and using these materials as an outlet to further heal the community," Sherry said.

You can visit the exhibit in the Green Gallery whenever the store is open through January 29.