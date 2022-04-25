Massive fire damages several apartments in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Polo Parks Apartments in the Hermitage area caught fire Sunday night, shooting massive flames into the air. The fire left several units with extensive fire damage and extreme water damage.

Nashville Fire reported no one was injured. They are not able to confirm how many people were displaced.

This all happened just before 10 p.m.

NFD said when crews got to the scene they saw it growing exponentially as they were getting ready to set up the water supply.

They found a hydrant on the property, but it had low pressure. They tried to find another to increase the pressure to fight the fire.

The building that caught fire had 20 units with several having fire and water damage. Some people are being temporarily displaced because of power being cut to the building.

NFD said The Red Cross was called to the scene.

The property management has a company and contractors who are going to help residents retrieve some necessities, according to the fire department.

