Massive potholes costing Nashville drivers a lot of money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The wet and rainy weather is doing drivers no favors on the roads this week when it comes to potholes.

Derrick Polk thinks it’s just a matter of time, before other drivers hit one.

Polk was driving home on Wednesday when he hit a pothole in the middle of I-24 at Haywood Lane.

"Right after I hit the bump I heard a blow out," Polk said.

In fact, a TDOT traffic cam caught multiple people hitting the breaks or swerving trying to avoid it.

"There were several vehicles that were already pulled over and had their hazards on, so at the point I didn’t know what was going on?” Polk said.

TDOT helped Polk change his tire and they went to work patching, but it may not hold up because of the constant rain.

A TDOT spokesperson says they're reopening the next day or sometimes within hours of being patched.

Pothole Update: We're aware of several locations in the Nashville interstate loop that need urgent attention. We have patched many areas but the constant rain is keeping the patches from holding. We're seeing some reopening the next day or even hours after being patched. — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) January 25, 2024

Polk hopes the state will reimburse him for the damages.

"I do wish to file a claim because I have a lot of damage and suspension damage. The rim averages around $500 and tire for $400," Polk said.

Crews are working hard to make driving a smooth process, but Polk knows these potholes will take time to fix.

"I think it’s real important we report these incidents," Polk said.

TDOT says if you hit a pothole and experience damage to your vehicle, you can submit a damage claim. Claims are investigated on a case-by-case basis through the Tennessee Department of Treasury.

Examiners review the circumstances, the type and location of the pothole, determine if TDOT had been previously notified of the issue, and if crews had been given a reasonable amount of time to repair the pothole.



As the claimant, you will be required to prove the claim, by providing the following :

Proof of the incident directly causing the alleged damage;

The exact location where the incident occurred and records of your repairs;

Evidence that the state was aware of the dangerous road condition prior to your incident; and

Evidence that the state could have repaired the dangerous road condition prior to your incident and neglected to do so.

You can report potholes around Metro Nashville, here.

