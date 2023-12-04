Matchup announced for 26th Annual TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — College football fans are making plans to head to Nashville for the annual TransPerfect Music City Bowl! This is the 26th year of this holiday tradition.

Thousands of people make their way to this bowl game every year, and the match-up for 2023 was just announced this week! This year Nashville will be hosting Auburn and Maryland fans in what is expected to be a big economic boost for the area as organizers welcome fans from all over the country. The Music City Bowl has produced over $400 million in direct economic impact since its inception.

“As we look forward to the unique matchup, we hope it will become another memorable chapter in the history of our bowl game and for Nashville as a whole, as we welcome back Auburn and introduce Maryland and its fans to our great city,” said Scott Ramsey, President and CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

This annual post-season collegiate bowl features the Big Ten and Southeastern Conferences. Auburn and Maryland haven't played one another since 1983, and this year's bowl game will welcome a whole new audience to Nashville: Maryland fans.

"It's a chance to showcase our city to a new fanbase. Despite the relationship with the ACC, we have not hosted Maryland, so they'll be the 31st different team we have exposed Nashville to between Christmas and New Year’s,” said Ramsey.

Organizers say this event is about the fans coming out with the family to enjoy football. The game is on December 30th at 1 p.m. at Nissan Stadium. Tickets are available to buy through the official bowl website.