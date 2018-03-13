Maury Co. School Board Discusses Future Of Superintendent

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 32°
Maury County's School Director has been with the district less than three years, but officials have been considering whether or not to terminate his contract.
COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Maury County's School Director has been with the district less than three years, but officials have been considering whether or not to terminate his contract.
Much like teachers, once a year Maury County's superintendent gets evaluated both a self evaluation and one conducted by the school board.
On Monday night, that evaluation was center stage as board members briefly discussed Dr. Chris Marczak's contract, and whether it should be terminated.
Marczak was brought on board just a few weeks after the fall semester began in 2015 but by the 2016 school year there were some major problems, specifically with payroll issues.
While teachers saw their supplemental benefits being deducted from their check, their policy providers were never paid and some wound up losing their benefits. The district brought in a financial consulting company to fix it.
Then, last Spring, the nation was glued to the headlines out of Maury County when a teacher, Tad Cummins, ran off with a 15-year-old student.
After that incident, the district formed a task force to help prevent anything like it from happening again.
The district has also worked to put laptops in every student's hands, but it was not clear if he'll continue on with the district.
Monday night's meeting was only a work session and no decision was made. Further discussion and a possible vote will occur later this month on the 26.