Maury County clean-up crews lay out restoration plan for the week

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Maury County community remains busy working to recover after last week's deadly EF3 tornado.

Clean-up crews say the commitment to make the impacted community feel like home again is strong. Volunteers took time away from their families on Mother's Day to help those impacted.

Vegetative debris will begin to be picked up this morning on local roads. There will be road closures in some of the hardest hit areas like Blackburn Lane and Old Highway 99, so they're asking drivers to be careful.

Schools remain closed on Monday and crews say they want to thank Maury County Public Schools for allowing them to use Randolph Elementary School for supply distribution and allowing people to have their needs met there. Volunteers can still head there to help. As of last night, the county discontinued the pass system.

Crews say you no longer need a pass to get into the areas hit by the tornado. However, the county is warning people that there may be suspicious people or scammers who may try to take advantage of victims, so be vigilant.

Maury County shared this heartfelt message with us:

"Maury County would like to take a moment to reiterate how grateful we are for the abundance of assistance we have received from other government agencies, as well as volunteers. We have been truly blown away by the commitment and love we have received from not only those in our counties, but from those all over the state, and country."