Maury County community rallies around family of teen killed in minibike accident

MT. PLEASANT, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Maury County community is rallying around a grieving family after the death of their teenage son.

Counselors have been on hand at Mt. Pleasant High School ever since Josiah Fisher was killed on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Fisher was repairing a minibike for his shop class in the parking lot at Mt. Pleasant High school. When the 17-year-old went for a test ride, he crashed into the building head-on.

He was rushed to Maury Regional Hospital but died from his injuries.

News of the tragic accident has spread quickly throughout the close-knit town. Many are taking steps to support Fisher's family.

When customers enter Tietgens Cee Bee Foods in Mt. Pleasant, employees encourage them to make a donation to a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

"It's really hurtful and painful inside," said Lena Arms, an employee at Tietgens Cee Bee Foods. "You talk about it, but then you want to cry. It’s a small community, but we all try and stick together in a time of need."

The owner of Towne Coffee sent coffee and refreshments to Mt. Pleasant High School to support counselors and administrators who are assisting students and staff. He said it's the least he could do to help.

"They are all devastated, but they are working through it. That’s all you can do," said David Wood, owner of Towne Coffee. "When there is a tragedy like this, everyone comes together and helps one another."

The family is raising money through the GoFundMe to pay for his funeral. If you would like to donate money another way, an account has also been set up at Heritage Bank & Trust in Mt. Pleasant under Josiah's name.

Funeral arrangements for Fisher are still being finalized.