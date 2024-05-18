Maury County: helpful reminders for tornado cleanup, resources

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been a week and a half since the EF3 tornado ripped through Maury County, and cleanup is still in the beginning phases.

Emergency officials are continuing to share the protocols for safe debris pickup and volunteering to help, among other things.

Debris pickup guidelines / help

"If you are a resident or volunteer, we are requesting you place debris on the right-of-way so debris removal agencies can begin picking-up the waste," Maury County Emergency Management said.

They also remind to use correct equipment, wear personal protection gear and make sure equipment is not faulty.

Contractors are not allowed to put debris on the side of the road, but must dispose of it on their own if hired. To verify a contractor's status, visit this website shared by Maury County EMA, or call the Sheriff's Office: 931-388-5151.

Finally, EMA officials aske drivers to be wary of people on the sides of the roads impacted and rolling road closures — including Old Highway 99, Nicholson School House Road, Blackburn Lane, Newt Hood Road, Hickory Ridge and Heather Lane.

Resources: donate / pickup

New Lasea Church of Christ: 931-381-7412

Family Center of Columbia: 931-388-3840

The Well: 615-302-9355

The EMA also has a mental health crisis team in the impacted area, if you need someone to talk to about the storms, and is encouraging residents to use the team as needed. The number is 931-490-6982.

However, they are asking that you do not call the general EMA phone number, but instead call 931-490-6983 for general questions related to the tornadoes.