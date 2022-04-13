Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles enters crowded race for 5th Congressional District

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since Representative Jim Cooper's retirement earlier this year, many politicians are after his seat in Congress.

The seat is desirable with the recent developments in redistricting legislation.

One of those candidates is Andy Ogles. Ogles is withdrawing from the Maury County mayoral race to focus on his 5th Congressional District campaign.

Ogles spoke to NewsChannel 5 about this recent decision.

"I am running for Congress in the 5th Congressional District," said Ogles. "It has been an honor to serve Maury County and I look forward to continuing to serve Maury County, Middle Tennessee and Congress."

Ogles is joining 13 other republicans in the race as well as two democrats and three independents.