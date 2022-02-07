Gov. Lee signs congressional redistricting bill splitting Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Davidson County has officially been split into three congressional districts.

On Sunday, Gov. Bill Lee signed the controversial congressional redistricting bill. The new law splits Davidson County into districts 5, 6 and 7. It's the first time the county has been split into separate districts.

Lee also signed bills that redraw election boundaries for Tennessee's Senate and House seats.

Critics of the plan said it breaks up the Democratic stronghold of Nashville to include dozens of more Republican-leaning rural counties — diluting votes of minority community members.

Republicans supporting the plan argue Nashville will benefit from more representation in Washington.

In response to the plan, U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, who represents Nashville, announced he will not seek reelection.

Cooper said his decision was 100% due to "the legislature's gerrymandering."

Monday, the Democratic Party of Tennessee said they planned to file a lawsuit to challenge the redistricting plan.