Maury County mourns loss of Reserve Deputy Brad Miller

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 68 years on earth, Reserve Deputy Brad Miller’s journey ends here at his visitation, surrounded by his fellow brothers in blue and a family that will miss him.

As the sun set on an emotional day in Maury County, loved ones filed into First Family Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes. And when words wouldn't come, long embraces with his family filled at least some of the void.

Miller leaves behind his wife Kathy, children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

The rest of the crowd might as well be considered extended family, with those from the department and his longtime coworkers at General Motors.

Between all the tears, a few chuckles reverberated as a slideshow captured the rich life Miller led, always leaving plenty of time for family, nature and fun.

While Miller's journey may be coming to a close, the memories he made possible for so many will live on for years to come.