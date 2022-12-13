Maury County Sheriff's deputy dies in crash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Maury County Sheriff’s Office says Reserve Deputy Brad Miller was killed after being involved in a crash while working traffic on Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike in Maury County Monday.

THP had first called it a critical injury crash involving a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy, but shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff's office named the deputy and announced that Miller had died.

Several agencies honored Miller and the loss of the entire sheriff's office, providing an escort and procession from the streets of Maury county all the way into Nashville on I-65.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland says he'll share more details about the crash at a news conference scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.