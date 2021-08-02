Maury County students welcomed back on first day of school

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Maury County students returned to school Monday morning, but some parents are still concerned for their child's safety as the county continues to see COVID-19 numbers rising.

Regardless, Superintendent of Schools Michael Hickman says he's feeling optimistic about the school year.

"Our district was able to pair with our Murray Regional Hospital, and we had almost 50% of our employees come out and take the vaccine just from what we were able to offer so it really, from that point forward, you can feel a sense of relief knowing that, you know, it feels like, although we're still in the middle of this pandemic, it does still feel like there is light at the end of the tunnel now," Hickman said.

He said they are keeping up with hygiene practices and deep cleaning. Right now, masks are encouraged but not required in the county. According to Hickman, the teachers and principals are going to practice social distancing the best they can.

​

School officials did say they will continue to review their policies and if needed, take necessary actions as things change.

For those in grades seventh to 12th, they can attend a virtual academy if they feel uncomfortable going back to in-person learning.

Along with Maury County, Cumberland, Coffee, Giles, Marshall, Bedford, and Lincoln counties all ran on half or abbreviated days Monday.

Henry and Dickson counties were all back for a full day Monday as well.