May primary: redistricting may have changed your polling place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday's primary election is the first since redistricting changed the polling location for many in Tennessee.

New lines were drawn as part of the mandatory 10 year process. The state used census data from 2020 to create districts that are supposed to more accurately reflect the population.

However, it means that people may now fall into a different district than they did before.

For many, finding their polling place could be as simple as looking at their voter registration card. In Davidson County, a voter's poll is listed on the card next to races they will be voting on.

There are 18 new districts in Davidson County because of growth, according to the county administrator of elections, Jeff Roberts.

"We're limited to 6,000 total voters per precinct," said Roberts. "So, as you can imagine, some areas of Nashville have really grown. So, we had to break up those precincts. Find new locations, spread things out a little bit."

The state also allows voters to find their poll site through the TN Secretary of State website.

Using the voter lookup shows where a person is registered to vote.

Local counties may also have a way to lookup the information. Nashville has one on their homepage.

Roberts said it's important voters have this information ready before they head out to the polls. A voter will also need an ID to participate.