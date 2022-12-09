Mayfield business comes back stronger thanks to community support

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVF) — Leah Kleumper was born and raised in Mayfield, Kentucky. "Tornadoes happen but they don't happen here," Kleumper said.

She owned a Crossfit business Red Eagle Crossfit near downtown at this time last year. Two hours before a deadly tornado hit the small western Kentucky town on December 10, 2021, she hosted a get-together at the business. It was packed with people enjoying a Friday night out.

Thankfully, everyone made it home OK before the storm hit. But that was the last time anyone would gather there.

"I feel very fortunate that all the people weren't there because of all those people, there no way we would be here today. There is no way we would have survived," Kleumper said.

She has rebuilt with the help of her Crossfit community and says she decided immediately to reopen because after COVID-19 shut the business down for months, she was even more determined to rise from the rubble.

Kleumper says people started a GoFundMe to help her raise money for a building and to replace equipment. Her husband gave her what she calls her tornado dog. He gave her a German shepherd named Boomer to help her refocus.

She says she has rebuilt but says for Mayfield residents. "They feel they can continue on. They are strong and stay strong. They keep building and getting new businesses. It's a hard-working community," Kleumper said.

