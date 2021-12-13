Mayfield church members find hope in service among the ruins

MAYFIELD, Kentucky (WTVF) — Despite a tornado tortured town, Mayfield's Christ Methodist members opened their doors this weekend.

By candlelight and without electricity, Rev. Joey Reed offered words of comfort to his parishioners who were bundled in their coats.

"Today is about letting go or beginning to let go," he said to the congregation. "The memories we have are our gold and silver."

Mayfield suffered catastrophic loss early Saturday morning as a tornado ripped through the quaint downtown with its historic architecture.

"It's good to be reminded God has a plan," Ella Bacon, 17, said.

For Sarah Dunn — who grew up in Mayfield — she brought her six week old son, Baker, to the church service. She and her family hopped in the bathtub Saturday morning and did what they had to do.

"Today was good for me," she said. "I just needed to see people that mean a lot to me that was good for me."