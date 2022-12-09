Mayfield mother who lost home in tornado keeping eyes to the future as anniversary approaches

MAYFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Megan Williams and her four kids took cover in their basement the night of December 10, 2021, as a killer tornado roared overhead. They lost their home that night.

"I couldn't see anything, I thought my house was OK but to the left, it was just a pile of wood," Williams said. "I try not to think about it, it brings back too many memories."

Williams moved in with family and then spent five months in one hotel with her four children. She says they didn't have a stove and the room refrigerator wouldn't even keep milk cold.

"When we was in the hotel I couldn't cook for my kids and all the savings that I had I had to use for food cause we couldn't cook in there," she said. "So every day I was having to buy restaurant food and whenever I got here I just bawled because looking at the stove, I could cook."

The family has been in a FEMA trailer since August, which Williams says has been tough to make this feel like their home because they have clothes and personal items jammed in their hallways and bedrooms.

While it's been a tough year, there is amazing news for the Williams family. They just found out that Samaritan's Purse, a disaster relief organization, is building them a brand new, free house! Williams says that the foundation has been laid and she's hopeful the family can move in early next spring.

"Some place my kids have room to play and they don't have stuff going down the hallway," Williams said. "Just someplace they can always have and always come home too, you know?"