Mayfield residents leave homes to volunteer, including farmer with dozer who helped restore power

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVF) — Just down the road from the activity in Mayfield's weather-beaten square, resident and farmer Robert Ellison helped a utility company restore power to the community of 10,000 people.

"The local electrical co-op asked me to pull trucks in the field because it’s too muddy for them to do that under their own power," said Ellison.

Using his dozer, Ellison pulled roughly 14-ton bucket trucks through a field off Route 58. In the field, several broken power poles were replaced with fresh poles which Ellison helped move into place.

A local farmer in Mayfield was called in by the utility company to help them. He’s pulling new poles even utility trucks through muddy fields to help get this devastated community their power. pic.twitter.com/e0dSw7Ihnu — Hannah McDonald (@HannahMcDonald) December 13, 2021

"I actually had to pull utility trucks in the ice storm in 2009 and I used a tractor at that point," Ellison remarked.

The corn, soybean and wheat farmer said he was impressed with how quickly Groves Electrical Service was getting critical power poles replaced and lines off the ground.

"This crew is from eastern Kentucky, so they're actually not even from here. They're all working together real good and it seems to be efficient," he said.