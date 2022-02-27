Watch
Mayor calls on nonprofits to apply for new violence reducing program

The city can give $1.5 million in grants
Posted at 6:07 AM, Feb 27, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville continues to look for ways to reduce violence in the city. Mayor John Cooper is hopeful a new pilot program will do just that.

The city is now looking for applicants for the Cure Violence pilot program with $1.5 million to spend on grants for nonprofits. Mayor Cooper said it will be a new solution. Nonprofits have until April 22 to apply.

The program supports nonprofits that use public health approaches to reduce violence. A grant would employ violence interrupters or outreach workers to curb violence within neighborhoods, provide resources and strengthen communities.

These types of programs typically work with high-risk youth ages 14-30.

Last year, Metro Council approved the initiative and funded a round of grants targeting specific apartments in the Napier area.

Ever since Metro launched its Community Safety Partnership, more than $100,000 in grants have gone to 21 nonprofits in Davidson County.

