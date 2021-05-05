Mayor Cooper creates new advisory board aimed to make Nashville safer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper is assembling a team to help reduce and prevent violence.

Eleven Nashvillians were chosen to join the new Community Safety Partnership Advisory Board. The group consists of experts in areas ranging from Metro Council to medicine.

The board will provide funding recommendations for more than $1.5 million in grants, which Cooper allocated in March to bolster neighborhood groups working to prevent and reduce violence in Nashville.

Ron Johnson, who was recently named Nashville's first community safety coordinator, will work with the board. Johnson will lead the mayor's community safety efforts as he collaborates with neighborhood groups and Metro Nashville Police. Johnson says this is a dream job for him and a new way to help. He wants people to know he’s committed to making every community a safer place.

Learn more about Johnson: As the first Nashville Community Safety Coordinator, Ron Johnson wants to hear from you

The Community Safety Partnership Advisory Board is made up of seven men and four women from different backgrounds, who all want to see Music City flourish and become a safer city:

