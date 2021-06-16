Mayor Cooper to sign $2.6B budget for fiscal year 2022 into law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper will be joined by Nashville teachers, fire personnel and emergency medical technicians on Wednesday as he signs the city's operating budget for the fiscal year 2022.

On Tuesday night, the $2.6 billion budget was approved by Metro Council. It will boost Metro Nashville Public Schools teachers' pay to make them the highest-paid in the state. The budget also includes an investment into affordable housing and adds more than 100 police officers to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

“After a year of crisis, Nashville is finally entering an era of investment,” said Mayor John Cooper. “And with this budget, we’re laying the foundation to build a city that truly works for everyone with historic investments in our schools, transportation, community safety, and affordable housing.

Metro Council members passed a substitute budget by Council Member Kyonzté Toombs which includes much of Mayor Cooper's initial budget proposal.