Metro Council passes $2.6 billion budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville City Council members voted to pass a $2.6 billion budget Tuesday night.

What was ultimately passed was a substitute budget by Council member Kyonzté Toombs. It includes much of Mayor Cooper's initial budget proposal as well as multiple additions.

It includes a nearly $81 million increase in funding for Metro Nashville Public Schools, which would go toward teacher pay raises. The budget will also add more than 100 police officers to the Metro Nashville Police Department, and millions for transportation, affordable housing and neighborhood funding.

The Violence Interrupters program in North Nashville and the Mental Health Cooperative’s Crisis Treatment Center will each receive additional funding. Millions were also added for fire and emergency services, parks, school psychiatrists and dispatchers.

Local organizations said this it's a budegt they stand behind.

"Our Affordable Housing Task Force is happy to see $15 million included in the budget for it to be restored to the Barnes fund, but even the mayor's advisory committee recognized that there needs to be more. So, we are hopeful, we're encouraged and we're hopeful that this budget will be adopted," said Ron Heady of NOAH.

