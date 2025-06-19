Mayor greenlights Nashville's $3.8 billion budget despite tax concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville's $3.8 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year has been approved by metro council, with significant investments in public schools, city worker wages, and community programs.

Nashville Metro Council voted to adopt the substitute budget created by Council Member and Budget and Finance Committee Chair Delishia Porterfield.

Exactly how the money will be spent in Porterfield's plan differs from Mayor Freddie O'Connell's initial recommendation, but both plans kept about the same overall cost.

"Last night, Metro Council did one of its most important annual duties, passing a structurally balanced operating budget," Mayor O'Connell said.

The budget process involved extensive public input over more than a month, with what the mayor described as "respectful spirited debate."

The largest allocation in the budget is $1.4 billion for public schools, with additional funding increases for several departments and initiatives. Teachers will be receiving a pay bump.

"To ensure our teachers remain the best paid in the state, the budget funds a three percent cost-of-living increase and fully funded step increases," O'Connell said.

According to O'Connell, some of the money allocated for Metro Nashville Public Schools will be used to continue programs that were previously paid for with one-time pandemic funds.

Porterfield's substitute budget included an extra $8.2 million for metro worker wages.

To fund these initiatives, many Nashville residents will see an increase in their property taxes, a point of contention during the budget process.

According to the Mayor, the property tax rate of 2.814 per $100 of value for the first 25% of home value is a rate reduction, though many people may end up paying more because property value has gone up.

Some residents expressed concerns about the tax increase, including Dave from Hermitage, who told us:

"Please reconsider raising our property taxes here in the Hermitage address. I'm retired and handicapped... We can hardly afford the existing taxes that the government expects from us."

When asked about the concerns of many, O'Connell acknowledged the financial impact on residents.

"I know that it's always uncomfortable to look at changes to household finance where any particular line item cost goes up, whether that's groceries or your property taxes, as a part of how you're paying for rent or mortgage or what have you," O'Connell said.

However, the mayor emphasized that residents would receive improved city services in return.

"People talk about more effective snow removal than they've seen before, response to hubNashville requests being more meaningful, just generally, high-quality government services," O'Connell said.

The amount residents pay in property taxes depends on their home's assessed value. Mayor O'Connell said that there is still time for homeowners to appeal their property valuations.

The new budget will take effect in July and run through June of next year.

