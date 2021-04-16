Mayor John Cooper announces property tax rate cut for Nashville, says 34% increase will be 'reversed'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that Davidson County property owners will soon see a large cut in their property tax rate. He told Amy Watson on NewsChannel 5 This Morning that the 34% property tax increase will be "reversed."

He said in the coming weeks, the Davidson County Property Assessor will mail out property reappraisals that will show property values have increased significantly across the county. He added that while the final data isn't yet in, the tax assessor is working on it, and the letters will probably start going out next week.

As a result of the higher property values, Metro must lower the overall property tax rate. By law, Metro is not allowed to take in more money because of a property reappraisal.

Today’s announcement means that property tax rates will go down as homeowners receive news that their property values have increased.

Cooper called it a "great achievement for the whole county."

"With stewardship, we’ve managed our way through all those financial difficulties a year ago to an environment where the city can prudently do this. We’ve restored our balance sheet, our finances," Cooper said.

With the tax rate, the Mayor said Davidson County's will return to its level a few years ago and will be within pennies of lowest rate ever charged in the State of Tennessee, which is already a low tax state.

Cooper said for example, the taxes that you paid for a $400,000 house will now be less than what you paid 20 years ago or what you paid 40 years ago.

When asked if the city's financial crisis is over, Cooper responded: “You can always be in better shape, but we have avoided the catastrophe of insolvency that was facing us before COVID and then you had COVID happen, so you had to have a revenue adjustment, but our strong growth and fundamentals are allowing us to go back, to get to the lowest tax rate in Nashville history and we were always the lowest in the state but we’ll be within a few pennies.”

However, in response to the mayor's announcement, Metro Council Member Bob Mendes tweeted in part, "About [the] tax rate, I don’t think his office knows the results of the reassessment yet. He can’t know what the rate will be yet."

Walking into a work thing & my phone is blowing up about comments from mayor about tax rate.



If he said the city was insolvent at any point, he’s wrong.



About tax rate, I don’t think his office knows the results of the reassessment yet. He can’t know what the rate will be yet. — Bob Mendes (@mendesbob) April 16, 2021

