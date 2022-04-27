Watch
Live: Mayor John Cooper to deliver 59th State of Metro address on Wednesday

Posted at 9:30 AM, Apr 27, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper is set to deliver the 59th State of Metro address on Wednesday morning.

The mayor will address Metro Council and Nashville residents from the Southeast Community Center in Antioch. This year's speech will mark the first time a mayor has chosen to deliver the address at a site outside the downtown core.

Watch the address live in the video player below when it begins at 10 a.m.

He is expected to lay out his vision for the city's future, his policy agenda and budget priorities for the next fiscal year.

