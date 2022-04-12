Watch
News

Actions

Mayor John Cooper to recognize Juneteenth as paid Metro Nashville holiday

Nashville Skyline
WTVF
FILE- Downtown Nashville
Nashville Skyline
Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 14:56:47-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, Mayor John Cooper will sign a proclamation to recognize Juneteenth as a formal, paid Metro Nashville holiday.

The holiday, which falls on June 19 and is officially known as "Juneteenth National Independence Day," commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Mayor Cooper will be joined by Council Member Delishia Porterfield on Thursday to sign an executive order formally recognizing the day as a holiday. This executive order will extend to all Metro employees, including non-civil service status employees.

Last summer, President Joe Biden signed a law officially recognizing the day as a federal holiday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap