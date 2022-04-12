Mayor John Cooper to recognize Juneteenth as paid Metro Nashville holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, Mayor John Cooper will sign a proclamation to recognize Juneteenth as a formal, paid Metro Nashville holiday.

The holiday, which falls on June 19 and is officially known as "Juneteenth National Independence Day," commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Mayor Cooper will be joined by Council Member Delishia Porterfield on Thursday to sign an executive order formally recognizing the day as a holiday. This executive order will extend to all Metro employees, including non-civil service status employees.

Last summer, President Joe Biden signed a law officially recognizing the day as a federal holiday.