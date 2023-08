NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In just a few weeks, Councilman Freddie O'Connell and conservative Alice Rolli will face off in a runoff for mayor of Nashville.

Early voting kicks off on Friday, August 25 and runs through September 9, but before that, you can watch the candidates debate for a full hour on NewsChannel 5.

The debate begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Earlier in the month, both Rolli and O'Connell sat down with our own Pat Nolan on Inside Politics.