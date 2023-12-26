McCabe Pub to close after 40 years in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — McCabe Pub owners announced Tuesday they will close the Nashville institution in January.

“We are closing still believing in McCabe Pub and what we built over the decades,” said Jo Dean, owner and matriarch of the family business. “For more than 40 years, we’ve welcomed multiple generations of customers through our doors offering great food, a fun environment and a tight-knit community. We couldn’t be more thankful for the time and memories made on the corner of Murphy Road and 45th Avenue North.”

The family will post an exact closing date on social media in the coming days.

McCabe Pub opened in 1982 in Sylvan Park. The Murphy Road lot will remain a hospitality concept, according to a press release shared with NewsChannel 5.

"It has been an honor to work alongside family, managing the business together for the last 22 years," sisters and co-owners Katie Dean Egbert and Stefanie Dean Brown said. "Our parents started a legacy of incredible service, made-from-scratch recipes, ice-cold beer, and an atmosphere that feels like home. We are proud to be referred to as the ‘Cheers’ of Nashville and hope our beloved spot will always be remembered. But as we move on, we are confident we are leaving our customer base in good hands."

The Pub is open for lunch and dinner Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.