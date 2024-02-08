McEwen family searching for answers after rodeo horse is shot and killed

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a local rodeo horse in McEwen.

The family is devastated, and they‘re offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

The horse killed belonged to 12-year-old Sky Glass. Her parents say Sky is obsessed with horses.

"She gets home from school at about 4 pm every day. She comes in and gets her school stuff off and changes into her riding wear," Sky's dad Chris Glass said.

Sky's horse's name is Bella. She was Sky's first rodeo horse.

“I don’t think I’ll find another horse like her, so we can have that same bond like we did," Sky said.

Bella was found shot and killed on the family’s pasture on Tuesday morning.

"How do you explain that to a 12-year-old who pours her heart and soul into that horse," Chris explained.

The family doesn’t know who did it.

"Why are you shooting in a field with horses? If you’ve come down this road you know there are horses there. Always horses," Sky said.

Sky’s father Chris hopes whoever did it owns up to it. "I want her to see the person that did it and then give her an explanation," Chris said.

Sky says she will never forget Bella. "She was my first one. She was my heart horse I think," Sky said.

The love she had for Bella is now being felt by the horse community, as they rally around her. "They are trying to auction and raise funds that means a lot to me," Sky said.

Sky plans to keep saddling up in Bella’s honor because she knows her “heart horse” wouldn’t want anything less.

“I want to try and eventually find another horse. It's not going to be the same, but I want to keep running and chasing my dreams," Sky said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office.

The family buried Bella on their property, and they are getting a headstone made out of her horseshoes.

Sky and Bella were going to perform in a competition this weekend. Now she’s using a borrowed horse.

