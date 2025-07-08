McEwen students who survived devastating floods now collecting donations for Texas flood victims

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — High school students in Humphreys County are collecting donations for Texas flood victims, drawing on their own painful experience with devastating floods in 2021.

McEwen FFA is fundraising to help families affected by the recent catastrophic flooding in Texas that has claimed at least 100 lives, including over two dozen children.

"We know what they're going through," said McEwen FFA Chapter Treasurer Benton McClanahan.

The students understand the heartache Texas families are feeling because they have lived through similar devastation.

"The flooding completely destroyed our town, just like it did in Texas, and everything was gone," explained McClanahan.

In August 2021, a devastating flood swept through Waverly, Tennessee, claiming 20 lives and destroying approximately 800 homes and businesses.

"A couple students from our high school actually lost their lives, and then also lost siblings," said McEwen FFA Chapter President Eva Gunn.

When the students saw Texas facing a similar crisis, they decided it was time to step up. Their efforts are particularly meaningful because when Tennessee needed help, Texas FFA chapters were there.

"They sent money, they sent clothes, they sent toilet paper, they sent anything that we needed, and we're trying to repay that favor," explained McClanahan.

The students believe kindness isn't a one-way street.

"We want (them) to know that Texas FFA, and Texas as a whole, has Tennessee as somebody that they can rely on," added Gunn.

The students are collecting monetary donations and gift cards to Walmart, Lowe's, Home Depot, or generic ones like Visa or Mastercard. These will help Texas families purchase essential items like clothes, shoes, sheets, food, and towels.

"I think it says a lot that McEwen and Waverly can come together as such a small community and make such a big difference for such a big state like Texas. I mean, even the small donations that we're sending as a chapter can give such a big difference for Texans," said Gunn.

Donation boxes are available at 70 & Main Coffeehouse in McEwen and the Waverly Co-op in Waverly until Wednesday, July 8, by 12 p.m. Gift cards can also be mailed directly to Ingram FFA (4670 Goat Creek Road, Kerrville, Texas 78028) for collection and sorting.

The agriculture chapter emphasizes that every contribution matters.

"Everything counts, even we've been like $1 — everything, everything, everything will go to use," said McClanahan.

