McMinnville nonprofit builds tiny homes to help homeless back on their feet

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an effort to combat homelessness in their town, a group of friends in McMinnville formed the nonprofit HOME and build a tiny home community to offer homeless residents a temporary "hand up."

"We try to bridge the gap between the streets to home," explained HOME Director and Co-founder Shelia Fann.

To be eligible for a tiny home, individuals must have lived in Warren County for at least a year and will only be allowed to stay in a tiny home for six months while they get back on their feet.

"It's not like we just see someone and say, 'hi here's a tent and some blankets.' We find out their first name last name, age. How did you get here? Where did you sleep last? You know we have a barrage of questions that we ask. And then when we determine after that, what is the biggest step for them? What's the best way to help them bridge the gap?" explained Fann. "Because it could be rehab. It might be that someone needs rehab or it might be that they need a job. Or it may be that they just need a little help for a couple of weeks."

HOME became a nonprofit in February 2020. During its first years, the group focused on meeting homeless residents' immediate needs and setting up a 24-hour hotline all while raising money to buy the land for the tiny home village.

Claire Kopsky HOME Director and Co-Founder Shelia Fann

"It's a problem that everybody has, but nobody wants to address it. Everybody wants to think, I mean ‘our communities beautiful.’ Nobody wants to think we have homelessness here or anywhere," stated Fann. "The houses in particular... it's a life-changer."

Bill Davis works as the City of McMinnville's Homeless Outreach Officer and helped co-found HOME.

"There was a problem that we saw as law enforcement because it's always been there. It's in the shadows and officers have been helping folks that are homeless for years. I mean, you know, in the winters you put in, you help get money together and put them up in rooms. That happens across the whole state and everywhere that I've ever been," said Davis.

The core team of HOME agreed instead of giving temporary solutions, they wanted to offer community members who are unhoused a leg up that would help them break their cycle.

"Handouts, become an enabler in my opinion. And a hand up is always gonna get people to the next level," Davis explained.

Claire Kopsky In an effort to combat homelessness in their town, a group of friends in McMinnville form the non-profit 'HOME' and build a tiny home community to offer homeless residents a temporary 'hand up.'

"They're going to have an opportunity to live here and save money and also learn life skills of financial management. Learn the sense of community of just being back in a home and things like cleaning, taking part on the grounds, maintenance, different things like that. We help them get bank accounts." explained Fann.

The tiny homes were funded by community donations and built by volunteers — all led by a volunteer project manager, James Hines.

"I'm a farmer and a general contractor. And so a lot of these same skills that we use on this site I use every day. So it was kind of a natural fit," said Hines.

He helped scale the project in a matter of months to structures that are expected to be sustainable guest after guest.

"When you be living in a tent, anything's great. But these are extra great. You get to walk in, you've got a hot shower, they've got an air conditioning and heater, you've got your own small kitchenette, they're really easy to keep clean," described Hines. "They're super low maintenance. It doesn't take a lot of time for them to keep their house in neat order, which is what we asked them to do when they leave here."

Claire Kopsky To be eligible for a tiny home, individuals must have lived in McMinnville for at least a year and will only be allowed to stay in a tiny home for six months while they get back on their feet.

HOME built four homes with four more near completion. The nonprofit said its goal is to also build a community center on the property they call Prosperity Point as more donations come in.

"[This is] not only just to maintain dignity, but it does give a sense of ownership, pride, hope, and... it's hope. They have none," explained Davis.

To learn about ways to help further their goals, keep up with HOME's needs on its Facebook Page.