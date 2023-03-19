MDHA affordable housing waitlist to open for older people or those with disabilities.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The waiting list for two Metro Development and Housing Agency properties meant for the elderly and people with disabilities will be opening this week.

If you are at least 62 years old or have a disability you can apply on MDHA's website to be put on the waitlist for Gernert Studio Apartments on Edgehill Avenue starting at noon Wednesday. The application will be open until 3 p.m. on April 12.

You can also apply to Hadley Park Towers on John A. Merritt Boulevard starting on Friday, again at noon. That application is open until 3 p.m. April 14th.

If you are interested in both apartment buildings, you have to fill out both applications. Each one takes about 10 minutes. Applications are accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis so the earlier you get yours in the better. If you are already on the wait list for these apartments, you will have to re-apply. You will need an email address and documentation of your disability.

Rent in Nashville continues to rise and become unattainable for many families. According to Zillow, the median rent is $2,200 a month and has gone up more than $225 compared to March of last year.