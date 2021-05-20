MDHA celebrates completing three mixed-income residential developments as part of Envision Cayce

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Development and Housing Agency celebrated the completion of three mixed-income residential developments that opened over the past year during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The developments were completed in the last 15 months, but due to the pandemic, but the celebration was delayed. All three developments are financially supported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, as well as HUD, and are a part of MDHA's Envision Cayce Master Plan, which is an effort to transform Nashville's largest subsidized housing property.

“COVID-19 may have halted the celebrations of these three new developments, but it did not stop construction,” said Saul Solomon, MDHA interim executive director. “Two-hundred and 99 new mixed-income apartments have been completed since early last year, creating a community where individuals and families of all backgrounds, incomes and views can live together on the same, unifying foundation - a foundation that supports and elevates all.

Mosley on Sixth was completed in early 2020 and comprises three four-story buildings that are home to 96 families. The neighboring development Manning Plan was completed last spring and features two apartment buildings and 13 townhomes that are home to 101 families.

Both developments were built by Hardaway Construction and designed by Kline Swinney Associated.

A third development, Red Oak Flats, was completed in February of this year. The four-story building includes 102 apartments, covered parking, a large courtyard and a playground. It was built by R.G. Anderson Company and designed by EOA Architects.