MDHA opening affordable housing waiting lists for two elderly and disabled properties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) is opening its waiting lists for two elderly and disabled properties on a first-come, first-served basis. To qualify, the head of household must be at least 62 years old or have a documented disability.

The properties are Edgefield Manor and Madison Towers. The waiting list for Edgefield Manor will be open from noon on Tuesday through 3 p.m. on January 10. The waiting list for Madison Towers will open at noon on Thursday until 3 p.m. on January 12.

Applications will only be accepted online, but once they are open, they can be submitted at any time of day. The applications are estimated to take only about 10 minutes to complete.

To apply, you will need a new username and password for each property, and you must use a valid email address. You will get an email that confirms your successful submission when you're done.

Each property has its own waiting list, so if you are interested in both, you will need to submit two applications.

Anyone currently on waiting lists for the properties will need to reapply for them.

You can apply at the MDHA website by clicking on this link.