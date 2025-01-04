MDHA opens wait lists for two elderly and disabled properties in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MDHA will be opening its waiting lists for two elderly and disabled properties on a first-come, first-served basis this month.

The properties are Parthenon Towers and Hadley Park Towers.

In order to qualify for an elderly and disabled property, the head of household must be at least 62 years old or have a disability.

In most cases, documentation of the disability is required.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org.

Each property has its own waiting list.

Parthenon Towers is located at 301 28th Ave. N. and features studio apartments.

The waiting list will be open from noon January 7, 2025, until 3 p.m. January 17. In need of assistance? Call the management office at 615-252-3732 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Hadley Park Towers is located at 2901 John A. Merritt Blvd. and features studio apartments.

The waiting list will be open from noon on January 8, 2025, until 3 p.m. January 17, 2025. In need of assistance? Call the management office at 615-252-3724 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

