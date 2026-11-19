NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For more than two decades, measles was considered eliminated in the United States. Now, that public health milestone has been lost as the highly contagious virus spreads across the country again.

For Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the development represents a troubling reversal.

“The loss of elimination is profoundly sad, very disappointing,” Schaffner told NewsChannel 5. “It's turning the clock back to the bad old days.”

The United States had maintained measles elimination status since 2000, meaning the country had gone without continuous transmission of the virus for at least 12 months. The Pan American Health Organization removed that status Tuesday as measles outbreaks continue across the country.

More than 5,400 measles cases have been reported nationwide this year. That's up from 2,285 confirmed cases reported in 2025. Closer to home, Vanderbilt says three patients have been treated at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital. Schaffner said one of the biggest concerns surrounding measles is how easily it can spread.

“It's the most contagious viral infection that we know,” he said.

Unlike illnesses that generally require closer contact with someone who is sick, measles can remain in the air even after an infected person leaves.

“If someone's infected with the measles virus and they breathe out the measles virus, that virus can hover in a room such that a person who enters the room two hours later can still become infected,” Schaffner said. “That's how contagious it is.”

Measles typically begins with symptoms including a high fever, cough and runny nose before a rash develops, usually beginning on the face. But Schaffner cautioned against thinking of measles as simply a childhood illness that causes a rash.

He said even an uncomplicated case can leave a child sick for more than a week, with symptoms that can include fever, coughing, dehydration and sensitivity to light. More serious cases can result in pneumonia or encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain. Some patients require hospitalization, and complications can be deadly.

“Before we had vaccine in this country, each year 400 to 500 children died of measles and its complications,” Schaffner said. “The vaccine got us to zero.”

Schaffner believes part of the challenge doctors now face is the very success of measles vaccination. Many parents and even grandparents today grew up without regularly seeing the disease or its complications.

“The parents and the grandparents haven't seen measles,” Schaffner said. “And if you haven't seen measles, you don't fear or respect it. And then it's very hard to value the vaccine.”

He also pointed to declining trust in institutions and misinformation about vaccines as factors contributing to vaccine hesitancy.

“It's so sad that the vaccine has been so good nobody's seen measles and nobody is afraid of it anymore and so some people are withholding their children from vaccination,” Schaffner said. “Please talk to your doctor about vaccines.”

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, commonly known as the MMR vaccine, remains the primary way of preventing measles. According to information provided by Vanderbilt, two doses are about 97% effective at preventing measles, while one dose is about 93% effective. Children generally receive their first MMR dose beginning at 12 months old, followed by another dose. Babies younger than 6 months are too young to be vaccinated, while certain immunocompromised people and pregnant women should not receive the live-virus MMR vaccine.

People who know they've already received two doses of the MMR vaccine are not currently recommended to receive an additional booster solely because of an outbreak.

Anyone who believes they or their child may have been exposed to measles or is developing symptoms should call a healthcare provider before arriving at a doctor's office, clinic or hospital. That allows medical staff to take steps to avoid potentially exposing others.

Schaffner encourages people who have questions or concerns about vaccination to have that conversation with the physician they already trust.

“You can listen to Dr. Bill, but more importantly, talk to your own doctor, the pediatrician, the family doctor who's taking care of your child,” he said. “You trust that doctor to take care of your child when the child is sick. Talk to them about vaccines.”

He also emphasized that vaccination can affect more than the person receiving the shot.

“Vaccinating your child protects your child, but it also protects your neighborhood and your community,” Schaffner said.

Regaining the country's elimination status will not happen immediately. The United States would once again need to demonstrate that sustained measles transmission has been stopped for at least 12 months.

Schaffner hopes the country can get there again.

“It's so hard to sustain elimination because we have to keep vaccinating every child,” he said. “I hope we can get back to that.”

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com