Medical Cannabis Passes Committee, Makes It Farther Than Any Previous Attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A measure that would legalize the possession medical marijuana passed through the criminal justice committee, making it farther than any previous legalization attempt.
It passed Wednesday, in a vote of 9-2. Lawmakers on the committee approved the bill that allows people with one of several mentioned medical conditions to obtain the drug.
The committee heard testimony from both sides, including a mother who suffered from seizures when she didn't illegally use cannabis in state, or various law enforcement agencies who pleaded with lawmakers that this would make their job harder and put Tennesseans in danger.
Two amendments were added to the bill: one that takes away the requirement that someone would need a medical card to possess medical marijuana. The second takes chronic pain and nausea out of one of the accepted conditions in the bill.
The bill will be heard in the senate judiciary committee where more changes could be made.