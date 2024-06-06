Medical examiner classifies the death of a bar-goer as homicide after fight with bar security guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A night out with friends at a popular Nashville bar cost a 26-year-old Hendersonville man his life.

Austin Turner died after getting into an altercation with Tin Roof security guard Richard Cornelius, 36, earlier this year on Demonbreun.

The Medical Examiner’s Office this week ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

"He was our person. We miss him," Austin’s stepmom Meagan Turner said.

During the fight, Austin suffered a fractured skull and because of his injuries. Austin’s family took him off life support. Cornelius was charged with aggravated assault.

"They claim all these things happen, but don’t have a way to back up that story and everything we see from the video contradicts that story," Meagan said.

Cornelius, who was a licensed security guard at the time, is out on bond. The DA’s office is reviewing the case after the medical examiner classified the death as a homicide, due to complications of blunt head trauma.

"We do have some confusion just a little bit as to where the injury did actually occur in the incident, but are feeling confident it was definitely the blow to the head that Richard Cornelius gave to him that created the injuries," Meagan said.

The medical report also reveals Austin's BAC was 0.232. The legal limit in TN for blood alcohol tests is .08.

"The Blood Alcohol Level is very telling of his condition at the time of the attack. It’s suspected people are going to get intoxicated, however being drunk isn’t a reason for somebody to attack you and kill you," Meagan said.

The Turner family is waiting for more video to be released of what led up to the altercation. The DA’s office will present its findings to the grand jury to determine if Cornelius’s charges should be upgraded.

Meagan plans to keep speaking out and fighting for enhanced training for security guards.

"The truth is we probably won’t be able to get true peace and healing until all of these hearings have been completed and changes can be made Downtown," Meagan said.

We reached out to Cornelius’s attorney, who says they weren't provided a copy of the Medical Examiner's opinion and wouldn’t comment.

It's not clear when Cornelius is due back in court after appearing in May