Medical examiner ID's 7 victims from Percy Priest Lake plane crash

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — All seven victims of the Percy Priest Lake plane crash from over the weekend have been identified.

The Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office released the update Thursday, saying the victims were identified as William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah.

Remnant Fellowship website Families impacted by plane crash. Elizabeth Hannah was not on board.

On Monday, a barge and crane were put in the water to load up more of the wreckage. Local authorities said a number of items have surfaced, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has taken over the investigation.

Rutherford County officials said crews were able to locate both of the engines and a significant portion of the jet’s fuselage.

The NTSB said it should release its initial report in the next two weeks. However, the full crash investigation could take up to two years.

Previous stories:

Plane crashes into Percy Priest Lake; Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara, 6 others on board, church says

Recording reveals possible cockpit alarm just before jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake

Controversy surrounded Brentwood church, founder for years; Gwen Shamblin Lara among those presumed dead

Pilot breaks down tape of crew talking to air traffic control before crashing into Percy Priest Lake