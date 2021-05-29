Plane crash reported on Percy Priest Lake in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small airplane is reported to have crashed in the water on Percy Priest Lake in Smyrna.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the airplane is said to have been witnessed going into the water on the lake near the Fate Sanders boat ramp.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the plane in question is a Cessna C501, which had departed from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport at 11 a.m.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are on scene investigating. THP road units are assisting in the investigation. THP's aviation unit will also be responding. Federal agencies investigating the crash include the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Efforts to locate the crashed plane continue.

NewsChannel 5 has a crew en route to this scene. This article will be updated as more information is made available.