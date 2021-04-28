Mother of son with Epilepsy advocates for medical marijuana before bill is shot down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Legislation to allow sick people to have medical marijuana obtained from other states failed in a House committee, Tuesday.

HB 880 would've created a study in Tennessee where sick people who believed they could benefit from medical marijuana could possess the drug in small amounts.

Holly Ramsey spoke with many lawmakers about the bill. Her 9-year-old son, TJ Ramsey, suffers from epilepsy and she says he could benefit from the drug if they could just get it legally.

"What that does for us is it makes us able to use the medication here and it becomes of his medical record and therefore part of the medical decisions made regarding his treatment and health," said Ramsey. "Hopefully, even if I don't have 100% control of his seizures. Even if I only have five a day, you know, it would make a huge difference in his life."

Currently, TJ has about 10 seizures a day. Each one lasts about 10 minutes and there's a 20 minute period afterward where TJ has struggle communicating and is extremely tired.

WTVF Holly Ramsey and her son TJ.

During Tuesday's House Criminal Justice Committee discussions, TJ experienced three seizures before he and his mother could tell their story to legislators.

Law enforcement testified that they believe the state could get in trouble with the federal government and potentially increase drug-related arrests in the state. They said they don't want medical marijuana legalized.

Governor Bill Lee also reinforced his position against medical marijuana. The bill narrowly failed in an eight to nine vote.