'Medical Mission at Home' offers free medical care to hundreds at Nashville Fairgrounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of people filled the Nashville Fairgrounds Expo Center for the Ascension Saint Thomas 'Medical Mission at Home' clinic. Among them was Jannikole Petway.

“My first step I had dental work done," said Petway. "So there was a process with that, getting my extraction with that.”

Then Petway had her vision checked. She learned she was nearsighted, but said one thing is crystal clear. “If we could have this often, it’s great for myself because, like I said, the expense is too expensive. I can’t afford it."

The 'Medical Mission at Home' clinic offered free vision, hearing, dental and medical services for those who are underinsured or uninsured. The Dispensary of Hope also offered select prescriptions that were provided for free.

“This really helped me a lot, really a lot,” said Petway.

At least 700 people attended the event. It comes at a time when many are having to make difficult financial decisions.

Chief Advocacy Officer for Ascension Saint Thomas, Nancy Anness, said, “When I see patients they tell me ‘do I buy this antibiotic or do I buy diapers for my child?’"

Hundreds of medical experts from Ascension Saint Thomas and other community organizations volunteered their time. "No one is getting paid for this,” said Anness.

The goal was for each patient to leave with a feeling of hope, health and healing. “And that’s really our objective, that they felt like they were cared for, they felt heard, they feel like we listened to them," said Anness. "We hope that they felt compassion and we hope that they left with their cup full.”

Plans for future clinics in other parts of the mid-state are in the works.