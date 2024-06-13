Meet and greet at Rosie the Riveter Convention allows public to meet history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During World War II, women were called to fill the positions of men at jobs while they went on to fight. Those women who stepped up became encapsulated by the iconic image of Rosie the Riveter.

This weekend dozens of Rosies and their descendants will gather at the Inn at Opryland for the American Rose the River Association Convention.

Thursday people are welcome to meet the Rosies, who now range between 80 to over 100 years old. They want to share their stories to the public of their experience working during World War II.

The meet and greet will be in the Bellevue conference room a the Inn at Opryland.

The rest of the conference runs through Sunday. Registration is closed, but those in the Middle Tennessee area who are Rosies or a descendant of a Rosie are welcomed to register in person at the Inn to join.

The goal of the conference is to continue to keep the history of Rosies alive, reunite Rosies and swap stories, and give Rosies the recognition they deserve.

You can find more information about the convention and the ARRA here.