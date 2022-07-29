Meet Bernard — the Nashville mail carrier who walks miles rain or shine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mail carriers have been dealing with extreme heat and unusual weather this summer.

"Well knowing Tennessee, that’s how it is," Bernard McKiver said.

It's a hustle every day for McKiver. He might be the fastest mailman on the streets, and he walks at least seven miles on his route near McFerrin Park.

Bernard said he doesn't need to go to the gym after work because he walks so much.

"Just a little toot of the horn when they drive by — that keeps me going," McKiver said.

The storms have been a much-needed break from the heat.

"It feels good, I welcome the rain," McKiver said.

Bernard said he's ready for whatever the day holds.

"You have to prepare before you come to work by hydrating, prepare during work, continue to hydrate during the whole route," McKiver said.

He said some customers will leave him cold water in their mailbox.

"We look out for each other — my customers look out for me, and I look out for them," McKiver said. "We have a program, a carrier alert program, where we’re not just only out here delivering the mail, we are watching for elderly people that the heat might overcome, so if that happens, we’ll call 911 and get them treatment."

Before he knows it, he's delivered mail to dozens of homes in one day.

"And I just put one foot in front of the other and before I know it, the day is over," McKiver said.