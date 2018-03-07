Meet Mayor David Briley

“We share Nashville’s optimism, we will work to extend economic prosperity to those being left behind,” said Briley. “We’ll protect our neighborhoods, and build upon successes in our public schools.”
Mayor David Briley was sworn in, in front of a packed audience Tuesday evening. It's a role he's prepared for as vice mayor, but no one could've anticipated how he'd end up in office.
“I pledge to you that from this day on, myself as mayor and the office of mayor will live up to those words," he told the audience.
The 54-year-old attorney is no stranger to Nashville politics. The former two-term at large councilman ran for mayor in 2007, but finished 5th.
He's the grandson of Beverly Briley, the first ever mayor for Metro Nashville.
“1962 was a moment when the city came together and many people had to sacrifice to get behind the consolidation that took place in 1962,” Briley explained.
He hopes the citizens of Nashville will get behind him as he fights to pass the transit plan.
“Lets be clear, the transit referendum is not about one person, it is about 20,000 people in this community coming together and defining a future for this city,” said Briley.
Mayor Briley said he is committed to the city having a public hospital and when he travels outside of Nashville, he will do it without a security detail. Briley will serve as mayor until a future election is held, possibly in August.