Meet the chef bringing authentic Mexican street tacos to Geodis Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chef Edgar Victoria has crafted a menu that draws from his childhood in Mexico City.

He loves to cook tacos, sopes, tlayudas, huaraches, and the street snacks that were abundant in the community he grew up in as a child.

For now, he's been selling his food outside Honeytree Meadery and at pop-ups all over Nashville. On Sunday he'll be offering his tacos at Geodis Park.

"I think the way I like to share the story is I didn't look for the kitchen. The kitchen found me," Victoria said

If you ask him discovering cooking was like falling in love at first sight.

But, growing up, Victoria didn't even know how to work the microwave. Learning the basics required a lot of work.

"I think the most important thing to that was not giving up. You know there was times I was really tired. I worked 15,18 hours. I didn't get any sleep and I had to go back the next day and do it all over again," he said.

He eventually decided to buy a food truck and serve up traditional Mexican dishes. The likes of which challenge people's perception of what authentic Mexican food really is.

"I would see places selling rice and beans with a piece of meat and a scoop of sour cream and people think that's Mexican food, or chimichangas, or Nachos," he said.

And then the pandemic hit.

"I had $1,200 dollars in the bank and I just didn't know what to do," he said.

After biting into a taco, the idea for Alebrije came to him.

"I want to do corn like how my grandma used to do it, but I want to bring all the street snacks, such as the huaraches, and the street tacos, and the sopes," Victoria said.

Victoria has partnered up with Strategic Hospitality and his tacos will be available on Nashville SC match days and for any event taking place at GEODIS Park.