Meet the ChemoGuardians, an org driving cancer patients to their treatments for free

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With a cancer diagnosis, there comes so many hurdles. It can be overwhelming, but one man has a simple way of helping that's making a big difference.

"I'm just praying through everything," said Vicky Ashworth. "My faith has gotten me through so many things. If not for that, I wouldn't be able to conquer any of this."

It was 2017 when Ashworth was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

"It was bad," she nodded. "It was really scary. Really scary. I was in an extreme amount of pain. I was losing weight like crazy."

Ashworth is no longer living with cervical cancer, but she's now getting chemo at Vanderbilt to treat breast cancer.

Living on a fixed income, there came a question of how to afford getting from home to treatments and home again.

That's when she heard about Chris Erlendsson.

"We provide free transportation to anyone affected by cancer," Erlendsson said. "We go out as far as two hours outside of Nashville."

Erlendsson is the founder and CEO of ChemoGuardians, a non-profit launched in 2019.

Free of charge, the non-profit drives people living with cancer to chemo, radiation, scans, and anything else that's part of cancer treatment.

"I would not have made it to half my appointments if it was not for him," Vicky said of Chris. "Anytime I've needed him, he's always been there."

Two other people help, but Erlendsson is the main driver. Since the beginning, he estimated he's driven more than 600 people, and he drives about 90,000 miles a year.

Erlendsson said he started ChemoGuardians after realizing a woman at church living with cancer was in need of rides to her treatments.

"I love seeing people beat cancer," he said. "I love restoring the chance at hope that, hey, I can do this."

Erlendsson said this work is paid for by private donations, allowing him to drive people like Ashworth.

He's hoping ChemoGuardians will one day expand to have more drivers.

He may not have to look far to find one of them.

"Once I get done with my treatments, I want to try to help Chris," Ashworth said. "I'd like to go help pick some people up cause I know the struggle. They have truly been angels sent to me, I'll tell you that right now."

To reach ChemoGuardians or donate, visit here.

